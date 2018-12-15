

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon fire fighters responded to a blaze early Saturday morning.

After a report of heavy smoke around 22 St. and Ave. W just before 5 a.m., fire crews confirmed that the source was a single family home located at 216 Avenue W. South.

Fire officials say that crews forced the front door open and fire began to come through the roof of the home. They fought the fire from outside of the house and were able to get it under control in just under 30 minutes. No other homes were damaged as a result of the fire.

Crews searched for occupants after the fire was extinguished but did not find any, and there were no injuries as a result of the fire. Damage to the home is estimated at $250,000.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is still under investigation.