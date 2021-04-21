SASKATOON -- The Prince Albert Fire Department was on scene for several hours Wednesday afternoon, working to put out a fire that engulfed a storefront downtown.

The Prince Albert Police Service and Parkland Ambulance were also on scene. Lyle Karasiuk, director of public affairs for Parkland Ambulance, said there were no injuries.

The storefront that was on fire is located at 831 Central Avenue, which used to house PA Fur and Leather. It’s unclear if it’s vacant; however, a real estate sign is shown in the window on a Google street view from 2018.

The storefront is next to Saigon River Restaurant.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.