

CTV Saskatoon





Some four-legged residents on a property near Prince Albert were evacuated on Friday afternoon after a fire broke out north of the city.

Buckland fire crews were called to the area around 1 p.m. along with crews from the Ministry of Environment and air tankers.

The fire is near the Red River Riding and Roping Club, causing owners to move their horses off the property.

The blaze is estimated to be about seven or eight hectares in size.

Crews haven’t determined what cause the fire as there have been no lightning strikes in the area.

Residents are being asked to keep their distance.