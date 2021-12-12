Fast moving storm produces whiteout highway conditions near Prince Albert

SASKATOON -

Drivers along highway 11 near Prince Albert ran into some unpleasant conditions Sunday afternoon.

Photos posted on social media showed whiteout conditions near Macdowall with messages about some cars in the ditch.



Chris Stammers, meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the conditions were quite localized thanks to a fast moving, compact low pressure system.



"This is not something that as affecting the whole province. It was very, very localized" Stammers said, adding that Prince Albert itself got about four centimeters of snow.



Stammers said the weather system is weakening as it moves further north east.

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline reported reduced visibility in the area as the snow moved through.