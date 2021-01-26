SASKATOON -- It's another bone-chilling start to the day with wind chills well into the minus-forties.

There's expected to be more cloud coverage Tuesday, with a slight warm-up coming later in the day. However, increased winds will likely leave us with similarly cold wind chill values.

Ideally we’ll be in a far better place temperature-wise by late afternoon Wednesday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy.

High: -21

Evening: -22

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -16

Thursday –Mostly Cloudy.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -11