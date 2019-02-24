“No one should be driving 160 kilometres-per-hour with a poorly secured snowmobile in the back.”

That’s the warning by Saskatoon police following a traffic stop near Wynyard, Sask., about 190 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

On Feb. 23, the SPS combined traffic unit wrote a $910 ticket and seized a red pickup truck caught driving 60 kilometres-per-hour over the speed limit.

If the speed wasn’t dangerous enough, photos taken by police show the driver had a snowmobile in the box of the truck with nothing holding the snowmobile in place.

Beyond the fine, police also impounded the vehicle for seven days.