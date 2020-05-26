SASKATOON -- A teen from Warman is set to take centre stage at a dance competition on a major U.S. network.

Dayton Paradis, 15, will be part of a trio performing on season four of NBC’s World of Dance Tuesday night.

Paradis trains and competes with Kristy’s Dance Fusion in Saskatoon.

The dance studio shared its excitement for Paradis on a post on its Facebook page.

"So proud of you Dayton and we can’t wait to support you on this journey," the post said.

He is also part of a hip hop dance trio called the Itty Bitty Crew, which is based in Edmonton.

Paradis has been travelling there every weekend to train and practice for the last two months.

That trio will be part of the televised competition portion of NBC’s World of Dance.

The Itty Bitty Crew is one of 34 acts from around the world competing for the grand prize of $1 million and the title of best dancers in the world.

They will be performing for and be critiqued by judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo.

The season premiere airs May 26 on NBC.