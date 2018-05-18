Most wildfire evacuees from Waterhen Lake First Nation are heading home.

An evacuation order for the community was lifted Thursday, and a majority of the evacuees began returning to the community Friday morning, according to Marni Williams, a spokesperson for Saskatchewan’s social services ministry.

The order was issued Wednesday, forcing about 225 people from their homes, because of a nearby wildfire in Meadow Lake Provincial Park that officials worried could threaten access to Waterhen Lake First Nation.

Williams said about 25 of the evacuees, those with respiratory issues or other medical needs, are remaining in Saskatoon until air-quality conditions improve in the community.

The fire was one of six, including a 17,000-hectare fire in the southwest corner of Prince Albert National Park, across the province as of Friday afternoon.

Ray Unrau, director of operations with Saskatchewan’s emergency management and fire safety department, said officials lifted the evacuation order because they felt the fire in the Meadow Lake Provincial Park no longer posed a risk to the Waterhen Lake First Nation or the community’s access road.

He noted, however, emergency officials are still keeping a close eye on the fire situation across Saskatchewan, heading into the Victoria Day long weekend.

“We want to emphasize that there is still a risk for fires in the rest of the province due to the dry conditions and the heat,” Unrau said. “So although we are seeing some good news in the Waterhen area, we are still prepared for other things to pop up.”

Emergency management and fire safety staff, and equipment, will be on standby over the weekend to help local crews respond to fires, he said.

Fire bans at Prince Albert National Park and at all provincial parks and Crown land south of the Churchill River — except Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park — were still in place Friday and expected to remain in place over the weekend. The bans prohibit open fires and fireworks in the areas.