Evacuation order issued for another northern Sask. community due to wildfire risk

Residents of Deschambault Lake, Sask. have been ordered to leave their homes as a wildfire in the area gets closer.

An evacuation order posted on Facebook was allegedly issued by Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Friday, but CTV News has not been able to confirm its origins.

The letter instructs residents of the Dechambault community to gather food, water, important documents, medications, pets and supplies for three day.

People are told to register at the local high school before leaving.

Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has confirmed a wildfire south of Deschambault Lake and the evacuation of the area. The fire is considered one of eight in the province that is not contained.

Helicopter and air tanker support are on the scene to help crews fight the wildfire, SPSA said.

As of Saturday, the fire has grown to 1,381 hectares, according to SPSA.

The largest wildfire in the province, the Wistigo fire, spans 431,777 hectares and is located southeast of Pinehouse, SPSA said.

It has resulted in the evacuation of Besnard Correctional Camp, and some residents from Hall Lake, according to SPSA.

Another wildfire burning north of Pinehouse spans 129,015 hectares, according to SPSA.

SPSA says there are 29 active wildfires in the province, seven are considered ‘contained’ and 13 are under ongoing assessment.