

Francois Biber , CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan Mounties continue to search for a missing inmate from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary who was last seen in a prison truck in Yorkton at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

On Jan. 1, 2019 at around 4 p.m., police say Briggs was spotted driving a blue 2015 four-door crew cab Dodge truck with a CSC logo in the Yorkton area.

While most of the province counted down to 2019 on Dec. 31, 2018 Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) members were counting down the number of inmates and they came up short trying to locate an inmate in its minimum security unit, Steven Briggs.

During the 10 p.m. count at the penitentiary on New Year’s Eve, guards were short an inmate. Briggs, 24, is currently serving seven years and three months on assault and theft charges.

Briggs is described as about five-foot nine-inches tall and 157 pounds with tattoos on both hands and his left forearm.

Yorkton RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance with any information in regards to Briggs’ whereabouts of the CSC truck.