SASKATOON -- Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Saskatoon Friday afternoon.

"This weekend, Saskatchewan will be impacted by two separate storms," Environment Canada said in the warning.

"The first, working its way through the province on Saturday will bring 10 to 15 cm of snowfall to regions of west-central and central Saskatchewan. The next system will move through the province on Sunday, bringing more snow and blowing snow."

The snow is expected to begin Saturday and continue throughout the day. It will be wet at first but will start accumulating quickly in the afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

"This next system could bring a further 15 to 20 cm of snow to parts of central Saskatchewan, namely Saskatoon, Martensville, Melfort, and Kindersley regions. At this time, Prince Albert and North Battleford look to only pick up a few extra centimeters of snow with the system moving through on Sunday."

Along with additional snow on Sunday, winds will gust up to 60 km/h on Sunday and could result in reduced visibility and rapidly accumulating snow will make road travel difficult, Environment Canada said.