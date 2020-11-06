SASKATOON -- Medavie Health Services West is asking residents to take care when shovelling their way out of this weekend's forecasted snowstorm.

"Each year we have a minimum of 2-3 cardiac arrests that occur as a result of shovelling. If you are going to shovel keep in mind it doesn’t have to be done all at once, take breaks, stretch before lifting snow, wear proper footwear and dress in layers,” public affairs director Troy Davies said in a news release.

Davies also suggested people with any type of cardiac history turn to neighbours or family for help clearing walkways and driveways.

"If you do end up shovelling and experience any chest pain we ask that you stop immediately and call for help,” Davies said.