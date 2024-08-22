Environment Canada issues air quality advisory as smoke blankets Saskatoon

Saskatoon is under an air quality advisory on Thursday, as wildfire smoke blankets the city.

Environment Canada issued the warning just after 10 a.m., saying the poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke presented a “high risk” to health.

“The fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main risk to health,” Environment Canada said.

The federal weather service says people should reduce or reschedule outdoor activities or exercise and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms, including eye, nose and throat irritation, chest pains or severe cough.

“People more likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke include seniors, pregnant women and pregnant people, people who smoke, infants and young children, people who work outdoors, people involved in strenuous outdoor exercise and people with an existing illness or chronic health condition,” Environment Canada said.

“Limit time outdoors. When indoors, keep windows and doors closed as much as possible.”

To improve indoor air quality, people should make sure they have a clean, high quality air filter in their ventilation system, or consider buying a portable air purifier to filter fine particles indoors.

Outdoors, a well-fitted N95 mask can help reduce the risk to your health, Environment Canada says.

The smoke is expected to clear up in the evening and overnight.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 29 C during the afternoon with a 70 per cent chance of showers overnight.