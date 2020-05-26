English Wildfire now contained, Sask. Public Safety Agency says no evacuations expected
Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 12:30PM CST
View of English Wildfire from a farm in Smeaton (Courtesy: Ryan Reid)
SASKATOON -- The English Wildfire east of Prince Albert was listed as contained on Sunday, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) says.
The fire shrank from 41,956 hectares on Friday to 41,362 hectares.
- Weather conditions expected to help crews battle 40,000 hectares of English Wildfire
- English Wildfire more than doubles in size in 24 hours, farmers call for more provincial help
SPSA crews continue to assess the fire's impact and a full damage report has not been completed.
The SPSA Emergency Services Officer remains in contact with local leadership from communities and RMs, the agency says.
No public safety impacts or evacuations are expected.
The wildfire started on May 14 in the Fort à la Corne provincial forest and spread as weather conditions hampered fire working to get the fire under control.