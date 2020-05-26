SASKATOON -- The English Wildfire east of Prince Albert was listed as contained on Sunday, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) says.

The fire shrank from 41,956 hectares on Friday to 41,362 hectares.

SPSA crews continue to assess the fire's impact and a full damage report has not been completed.

The SPSA Emergency Services Officer remains in contact with local leadership from communities and RMs, the agency says.

No public safety impacts or evacuations are expected.

The wildfire started on May 14 in the Fort à la Corne provincial forest and spread as weather conditions hampered fire working to get the fire under control.