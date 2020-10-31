SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Co-op said an employee at its Martensville Food Store location has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to its Facebook page, the company said it was informed about the positive case on Friday. It said the employee last worked on Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and has been self-isolating ever since.

They will continue self-isolating until Nov. 8 as instructed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), the statement said.

Saskatoon Co-op said it will follow the direction of the SHA, adding that the health and safety of its staff and customers is “paramount as we provide essential goods to our communities, while we face this challenge together.”

The company said it will continue with frequent cleaning, sanitization and practice physical distancing measures, including using plexi-glass barriers at its counters and wearing masks.

It said employees are asked to stay home if they feel unwell and that it encourages employees to seek testing and self-isolate if they have any potential symptoms of COVID-19.

Saskatoon Co-op said it will continuing keeping its customers and staff up to date about confirmed cases and will continue monitoring and enhancing its response to the pandemic as things change.