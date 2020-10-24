SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Co-op has confirmed one of its employees at Centre Food Store on 8th Street has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release posted to its Facebook page on Friday, Saskatoon Co-op said the employee was not experiencing symptoms, worked their last shift on Oct. 19 and has been self-isolating ever since.

The company said it has contacted the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and will continue to follow their direction.

“The health and safety of our team members and our customers is paramount as we provide essential goods to our communities, as we face this challenge together,” Saskatoon Co-op said in the release.

The company said it will continue with frequent cleaning, sanitization and practicing physical distancing, including using plexi-glass barriers at its counters, and wearing masks to protect people from the spread of COVID-19.

Saskatoon Co-op also said team members who feel unwell are asked to stay home and that it will continue to encourage all team remembers to get tested and self-isolate if they have any potential symptoms of the virus.

“We understand the impacts of COVID-19, which is why we want to be transparent and disclose broad details about any confirmed cases like this one while ensuring the confidentiality of our team members,” the company said.

Saskatoon Co-op said it will continue sharing how it is responding to the pandemic and will enhance its response as things change.

“We care greatly for the communities we work and live in and as a local, member-owned business, we take the responsibility to protect our communities seriously,” the release said.