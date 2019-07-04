

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatchewan Crescent home has set the record for Saskatoon's most expensive home listing.

The two-storey, 4,684 square foot home is listed at $4.6 million and includes an elevator, a high-heel shaped bathtub, wine cellar and home gym.

The Ron Baliski Realty listing boasts that "every element of design, architecture and finishing selections were carefully selected and engineered to compliment the panoramic, breath-taking view with the least amount of obstruction."

The home also has an "ultra-private rear courtyard" with a built-in cooking area, outside TV, recessed spa into the deck and large dining area, the listing says.