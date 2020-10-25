SASKATOON -- If the provincial election were held today, the Saskatchewan Party would form government according to the latest election poll by Mainstreet Research.

But the latest poll suggests the NDP is closing the gap.

A day before Saskatchewan’s general election, 48.6 per cent of voters said they would choose the Sask Party, 32.6 per cent of voters chose the Saskatchewan NDP. Thirteen per cent of respondents were undecided.

Among decided voters, 55.2 per cent would cast a ballot for Scott Moe and the Sask Party, compared to 37.3 per cent for the NDP, an 18 per cent gap.

The results of the poll are based on a survey completed by 616 adults, 18 years of age or older living in Saskatchewan on Oct. 24.

According to Mainstreet, the NDP holds a slight lead in Regina with 54 per cent support compared to 38.1 per cent for the Sask Party. In Saskatoon, the Sask Party holds the lead with 51.4 per cent support compared to 45.4 per cent for the NDP.

The poll shows an overwhelming majority of support for the Sask Party in the rest of Saskatchewan with 61.4 per cent compared to 25.8 per cent support for the NDP.