SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a garage fire that an investigator believes was deliberately set in the 1200 block of Avenue H North early Monday morning.

The call came in around 4:29 a.m. and the first fire engine arrived on scene within four minutes to find a residential detached garage engulfed in flames, according to a news release.

The department said the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes of arrival.

Utilities to the garage were shut off and overhaul was performed, the release said.

The department said there was exposure to a nearby property and crews verified that no further extension of the fire occurred.

No one was in the garage at the time of the fire and no one was injured, according to the release.

A fire investigator conducted the on-scene investigation and identified the cause of the fire to be incendiary, the department said.

The release said damage to the garage and nearby exposures has been estimated at $10,000.