SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department is investigating after putting out a fire at a vacant, boarded-up residence in the 1900 block of 22nd Street West Saturday afternoon, according to a release.

The department said it received a 911 call around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews arrived on scene to find a small fire at the rear of the building. It was brought under control within minutes of crews arriving on scene, the release said.

The fire department said firefighters forced entry to the structure to confirm vacancy and to search for any extensions of the fire.

No occupants were found and no one was injured, according to the department.

The release said minimal damage occurred as a result of the fire, however, previous fire damage to the house has left the properly uninhabitable.

The fire is presenting as suspicious and a fire investigator is working to confirm a cause, the department said.