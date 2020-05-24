SASKATOON -- Three homes in the Hampton Village neighbourhood suffered extensive damage after a house fire Saturday evening.

Fire crews were called to the scene in the 100 block of East Hampton Boulevard at 6:11 p.m., on May 23.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said nine fire engines, one rescue unit, two aerial ladder trucks responded to the call.

The fire department also responded to house fire at a vacant residence earlier in the day.

According to battalion chief Rob Hogan firefighters when firefighters arrived they found houses engulfed in flames.

“Our first few crews worked very hard for the first 20 minutes and then we were able to get two more trucks here to help out and we were able to get full water very quick and that helped us extinguish the fire,” Hogan said.

This has been a very busy day for our firefighters at the @SaskatoonFire Department as they’ve faced buildings on fire in four separate incidents and brought each situation under control safely. This makes for very tough turnarounds and tired crews. Thank you all stay safe #yxe https://t.co/XFSZsB2B2Q — charlieclarkyxe (@charlieclarkyxe) May 24, 2020

A defensive aerial and ground-level attack was immediately initiated while firefighters insured all occupants living in the homes safely evacuated.

“Everyone is doing well and very safe, however, now they will have to live with the aftermath of the fire,” Hogan said.

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control in less than an hour of being notified of the incident. The fire department estimates $1 million in damage.