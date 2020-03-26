Early morning fire destroys shop in Vanscoy
Published Thursday, March 26, 2020 12:30PM CST
A large commercial shop in the RM of Vanscoy was destroyed in a fire March 26, 2020. (Saskatoon Fire Department)
SASKATOON -- A large commercial shop in the RM of Vanscoy was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.
Saskatoon Fire Department arrived to find the building engulfed in flame with the roof collapsed.
The fire was quickly brought under control and crews remained on scene to extinguish hot spots, according to a news release.
No one was hurt.
