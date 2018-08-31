While Saskatoon has seen a decline in the overall number of speeders, those caught with a heavy foot are travelling at increasingly excessive speeds, Staff Sergeant Patrick Barbar said.

The traffic unit is clocking some drivers going more than double the speed limit, he said.

On August 14, a 16-year-old was caught driving 199 km/h in a 110 km/h zone near Radisson. He was fined $1,235 and had his vehicle impounded for seven days.

On August 26, a 42-year-old was caught near Langham on an unregistered motorcycle going 187 km/h. He was fined $1,680 and his bike was impounded for seven days.

In May, the base amount on all speeding fines increased by $30 and the fine per kilometer over the speed limit doubled.

Multiple truck drivers at the Husky and Flying J told CTV News they’ve seen it all.

“I drive all day, in the city sometimes. Nine out of ten people have the phone in their hand and are texting,” Bob Lakatos said.

Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan, a partnership between municipal and RCMP police, is helping curb speeding in the province, Barber said.

Meanwhile, the City is reminding drivers that school zone speed limits are back in effect as of Monday.

The speed limit is 30 km/h from Monday to Friday between 8a.m. to 5 p.m.