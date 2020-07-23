SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department says it will order the former Northwoods Inn and Suites closed effective 3 p.m. Thursday.

“The Department is limited in its legal authority to enter and inspect what are essentially people’s homes,” Assistant Chief Yvonne Raymer said in a news release.

“Once we were alerted by an anonymous complaint, we moved forward with the inspection process. When it became clear there were immediate hazards because of unsafe and unclean living conditions, we quickly moved to close the entire facility.”

Teams of health professionals, to conduct COVID-19 screening and swab testing, and outreach workers, to determine appropriate housing options, will conduct door-to-door visits to each room at the City Center Inn and Suites to support relocation of roughly 150 residents, including three children.

Four families have already been relocated, according to the release.

More than 50 people will be involved from agencies including Saskatoon Tribal Council, Ministry of Social Services, the Saskatchewan Health Authority, The Salvation Army, AIDS Saskatoon, Saskatoon Housing Initiatives Partnership, Saskatchewan Housing Authority, City of Saskatoon Emergency Management Organization and Public Health.

Saskatoon Transit is providing transportation to the new locations for the residents.

Canada Post is supporting the residents with change of address.

Meals, water and coffee for staff and displaced residents is being provided by the Salvation Army.

Single adults will go either to a shelter, hotel or stay with family or friends for short term housing needs.

The Saskatchewan Housing Authority is also on site to provide case management for longer term housing options.

According to Saskatoon Fire Department the most recent visit revealed issues such as:

Unsafe and unsanitary conditions

Locked exit doors

Stairs at risk of collapse

Combustible material too close to buildings

Inaccessible fire extinguishers

Too few and uninspected extinguishers

Improper smoke alarm records

Failure to maintain fire alarm systems

The owner has been ordered to remedy 34 deficiencies under the Property Maintenance and Nuisance Abatement Bylaw and 27 deficiencies under the National Fire Code of Canada.