SASKATOON -- A relic from the Second World War caused a scare in the city's Caswell hill neighbourhood on Thursday.

According to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release, a "military ordnance" was discovered during the clean-up of a home.

Police were called to the home around 11 a.m. after the item was found.

SPS in turn made another call, to the Department of National Defence (DND).

After DND personnel arrived, they were able to determine the ordinance posed no threat.

SPS requested military help during a similar incident in September when a Second World War-era explosive was found in the back yard of another Saskatoon home.