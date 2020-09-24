SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police and members of the Canadian Forces from Dundurn have concluded their search of a backyard after an apparent old explosive was discovered Wednesday night.

Police say a homeowner found what they thought to be an explosive device while excavating their backyard in the 100 block of 109th Street.

Initial investigation of the device indicates it to be several years old and inactive, but police contacted neighbours as a precaution as military members investigated.

No further devices were located and all personnel have cleared from the scene, police said in a news release.