Canadian discount airline Flair Airlines has cancelled plans to expand service to Saskatoon.

"Flair regrets to withdraw service, however the route did not perform/book as expected," an email from Julie Rempel, director of communications for Flair Airlines, said.

The company said the decision was made in early May, and all customers who purchased a ticket have been refunded.

Flair had planned to offer a flight from Saskatoon to Edmonton, with fares starting at $79 one-way with taxes and fees included.