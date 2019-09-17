Decision expected soon on fired SPS officer appeal
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 12:00PM CST
A decision could come down Tuesday to determine whether a fired Saskatoon police officer can get his job back.
Jarret Gelowitz was fired from the Saskatoon Police Service in August 2018. He was facing three separate on-duty assault charges at the time.
One charge was withdrawn and a second was stayed. Gelowitz went to trial on a third charge and was found not guilty on July 31.
He appealed his firing and a Police Act hearing took place Monday in Saskatoon.
Lawyers representing Saskatoon Police Service and Gelowitz submitted a joint submission along with an agreed statement of facts to the hearing officer and the hearing was adjourned,
A decision is expected either later Tuesday or Wednesday.