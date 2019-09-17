A decision could come down Tuesday to determine whether a fired Saskatoon police officer can get his job back.

Jarret Gelowitz was fired from the Saskatoon Police Service in August 2018. He was facing three separate on-duty assault charges at the time.

One charge was withdrawn and a second was stayed. Gelowitz went to trial on a third charge and was found not guilty on July 31.

He appealed his firing and a Police Act hearing took place Monday in Saskatoon.

Lawyers representing Saskatoon Police Service and Gelowitz submitted a joint submission along with an agreed statement of facts to the hearing officer and the hearing was adjourned,

A decision is expected either later Tuesday or Wednesday.