Death of Sask. man in custody in Onion Lake leads to inquest

An inquest into the death of Randy Wolfe, found unresponsive in his cell at Onion Lake RCMP detachment, has been announced for February.

The government said the inquest will begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 27.

It is scheduled to run until Mar. 3 at the Lloydminster Agricultural Exhibition Association on 49th Avenue.

Wolfe was 19-years-old when he was found in his cell on Oct. 12, 2019. RCMP officers began CPR until EMS arrived, an RCMP news release said.

EMS continued CPR but Wolfe was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The chief coroner is responsible to hold an inquest into any incident that ends with a death in jail or at a correctional facility.

Coroner Blaine Beaven will preside over the inquest, a government news release said.