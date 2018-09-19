

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP consider the death of a 57-year-old man on Thunderchild First Nation suspicious.

On Saturday, Turtleford RCMP received a complaint of an unresponsive man at a home, according to a news release.

Officers found Roger Standingwater in medical distress. EMS personnel arrived shortly after and pronounced him dead.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, and the investigation into his death continues.