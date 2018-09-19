Death of 57-year-old man considered suspicious, RCMP say
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 4:05PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, September 19, 2018 4:06PM CST
RCMP consider the death of a 57-year-old man on Thunderchild First Nation suspicious.
On Saturday, Turtleford RCMP received a complaint of an unresponsive man at a home, according to a news release.
Officers found Roger Standingwater in medical distress. EMS personnel arrived shortly after and pronounced him dead.
An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, and the investigation into his death continues.