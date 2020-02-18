SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say they are investigating the second homicide of the year.

Isaiah Brunton, 17, died in hospital of his injuries on Monday, police said in a news release.

On Saturday evening officers responded to reports of an injured male in the 200 block of Avenue S North. The victim, Brunton, was found suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

Brunton was a student at Bishop James Mahoney High School, CTV News has confirmed.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service along with investigators from the Major Crime Section, Forensic Identification Section, Guns and Gangs Unit and Patrol continue to investigate.