    • Death at Sask. Correctional Centre deemed suspicious

    The death of a 49-year-old man at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre is being investigated as suspicious by the Saskatchewan Coroner's Office and RCMP.

    The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said it was notified about the death on July 10.

    Following an autopsy on July 12, the death was deemed suspicious.

    Police said the man was arrested on July 3 for outstanding criminal code warrants. He was remanded into custody at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre after he appeared in court on July 4.

    On July 5, the man went into medical distress and was transported to the Victoria Hospital. He was then transferred to a Saskatoon hospital, where he died on July 9, police said.

    To ensure impartiality, an external police force is assisting with the investigation.

