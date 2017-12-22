A Saskatoon dance group may have to cut back on one of its biggest events after losing one of its sponsors.

Saskatoon’s tribute to International Dance Day is about $2,000 underfunded for 2018, according to the Free Flow Dance Theatre Company, which has played host to the event for 15 years.

“We’re hoping we can get some generous donors,” said Joyce McBeth, chair of the board for the theatre.

The event, which has been mostly free to the public over the years, aims to celebrate the diversity of dance.

The funding is needed to cover rental costs, advertising and paying artists, according to the registered non-profit.

“It costs money for these artists. They need to support themselves in some way, in order to generate that beautiful art that they do,” McBeth said.

The dance group has started a crowd-funding campaign on the CanadaHelps website in an effort to fill its fundraising gap.

The next International Dance Day is scheduled to take place on April 29.