SASKATOON -- More than 11 years in the making, the Dakota Dunes Casino opened a $40 million, 120,000 square-foot resort addition on Thursday.

"It’s a historic day for our community, part of our masterplan for the resort community," Whitecap Dakota First Nation Chief Darcy Bear said.

"We as an Indigenous people want to take our rightful place and be a part of the economy, and that’s what we’re doing here today."

The new hotel, which will have 155 rooms, currently has a limited number due to COVID-19 and some rooms still being finished.

The construction was possible with help from multiple organizations and businesses, many of which were honored during a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The project created 200 jobs during construction and 150 part and full times jobs within the resort.

"This hotel is going to only enhance and bring more capacity in. With capacity you bring revenue, with people walking through the door you bring employment," Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron said.

The casino also plans to add on a world-class spa beside the resort and golf course in the coming years.