Sask. RCMP make third arrest in northern homicide

RCMP have arrested and charged a third suspect in connection with the killing of 42-year-old Christopher Joseyounen from Hatchet Lake First Nation.

RCMP said 37-year-old Jean St. Pierre from Wollaston Lake was arrested on Tuesday. She has been charged with second-degree murder.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, officers from the Wollaston Lake RCMP detachment were called to a home in the Hatchet Lake First Nation with a report of an injured person, according to an RCMP news release.

Police said the man sustained serious injuries in an altercation with a group of people and was taken to a local clinic for treatment. He was later pronounced dead at the clinic.

Two other suspects—36-year-old Tricia St. Pierre from Hatchet Lake First Nation and 18-year-old Tinnisha Josie from Wollaston Lake—were arrested and charged on Saturday.

They appeared in court in Wollaston Lake on Wednesday.