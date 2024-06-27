SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. RCMP make third arrest in northern homicide

    Share

    RCMP have arrested and charged a third suspect in connection with the killing of 42-year-old Christopher Joseyounen from Hatchet Lake First Nation.

    RCMP said 37-year-old Jean St. Pierre from Wollaston Lake was arrested on Tuesday. She has been charged with second-degree murder.

    Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, officers from the Wollaston Lake RCMP detachment were called to a home in the Hatchet Lake First Nation with a report of an injured person, according to an RCMP news release.

    Police said the man sustained serious injuries in an altercation with a group of people and was taken to a local clinic for treatment. He was later pronounced dead at the clinic.

    Two other suspects—36-year-old Tricia St. Pierre from Hatchet Lake First Nation and 18-year-old Tinnisha Josie from Wollaston Lake—were arrested and charged on Saturday.

    They appeared in court in Wollaston Lake on Wednesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our CTVNews.ca live chat with expert analysis by debate and body-language experts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News