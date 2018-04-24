Crews fight third grass fire near Saskatoon in two days
Fire crews were called to a grass fire outside of Saskatoon on Tuesday morning.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 12:31PM CST
For the third time in two days, police are on scene of a grass fire near Saskatoon.
Crews were called to Highway 11 along Grasswood Road around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
No buildings were in danger as a result of the fire.
A grass fire on Monday night threatened several homes before crews were able to bring it under control.