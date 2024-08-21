SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Crews battle quickly-spreading grass fire south of Saskatoon

    Firefighters from Saskatoon and area had to team up on Monday afternoon as a grass fire spread south of the city.

    The Saskatoon Fire Department said reports came in just after 3:30 p.m. of smoke showing off Highway 11 and west on Victor Road.

    When crews arrived they found a field ablaze with flames spreading into some brush, according to the fire department.

    With winds gusting close to 50 kilometres an hour, the fire quickly spread to other section of land. Crews were called in from Clavet to assist.

    Saskatoon RCMP officers moved in to shut down Victor Road.

    The fire was still active after 5 p.m., according to the fire department, as crews worked to make sure no structures were threatened.

    -More information to come

