Cows and Plows: FSIN calls on province, feds to remove cap on settlement claim
More than a dozen chiefs from across Saskatchewan joined together Tuesday at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) headquarters in Saskatoon to voice their displeasure with a recent decision from the provincial government to withhold income assistance from First Nations citizens who receive more than $15,000 from per capita distributions from a recent settlement claim.
"This unilateral decision with no communication — unbeknownst to any chief, unbeknownst to the FSIN — in how they're taxing the poorest of the poor," FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said.
"Why would your government do such a harmful act when our people are going to spend it in your towns and cities anyway?"
FSIN leadership says the federal government is following the province's lead in capping income assistance claim amounts at $15,000. After that, the person receiving the claim will be taxed.
The distribution payments are regarding historical unfulfilled agricultural commitments laid out in a Treaty 6 clause, signed in 1876.
The claims, often referred to as "Plows and Cows," was meant to push First Nations from a hunting-centric lifestyle to a more European-Canadian agriculture lifestyle of farming and raising livestock. The federal government promised to supply hand tools, farming equipment and seeds. First Nations say the government didn't fulfill these promises.
Recently, First Nations across the country have begun negotiating individual settlements with the federal government for these agriculture benefits.
"What the settlements are, are unfinished treaty business," Vice-chief Dutch Lerat said.
"They're outstandings treaty obligations."
Lerat said somewhere along the way these benefits "fell off the table." Legal research led the FSIN to realize the province would cap income assistance at $15,000 for communities who have already settled and those who will in the future.
"We too, as your FSIN ... call on the federal and provincial governments to rescind this policy," Lerat said.
Cheif Tanya Aguilar-Antiman Stone of Mosquito, Grizzly Bear’s Head, Lean Man First Nation called the cap "unfortunate."
"Where did the $15,000 come from? It definitely does create division and separation between leadership and our membership because there's a lot of information that needs to be relayed and shared amongst our grassroots people to understand this cap," Aguilar-Antiman Stone said.
Lerat and Cameron said the FSIN plans on pursuing legal action to have the cap removed, but couldn't elaborate on what that looks like just yet.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
SPONSORED
SPONSORED Step Zero: Saskatoon’s Home Energy Map
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts across provinces for this week, calling for, in some place, up to 10 centimetres of snowfall due to warm surface temperatures.
BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
LIVE UPDATES Netanyahu says war will continue after any temporary ceasefire
A deal for a temporary ceasefire was inching into view in Israel's war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tempered expectations by vowing that the war would continue even if a deal is reached. Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
Regina
-
'Bills would more than double': Sask. says making province's electrical grid net-zero by 2035 is impossible
The Saskatchewan government used a public consultation from Ottawa to reaffirm its disagreement with the federal government’s proposed requirement to have net-zero emissions electricity grids across the whole country by 2035.
-
42,000 cartons of illegal cigarettes seized during Sask. traffic stop
Saskatchewan RCMP says officers seized approximately 42,000 cartons of illegal cigarettes after initially stopping a vehicle for speeding on Highway 1 near Gull Lake.
-
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Ailing Arlington Bridge closing indefinitely
A 121-year-old bridge in Winnipeg may have seen its final passengers on it.
-
Manitoba government throne speech released. Here is what they're promising
The Wab Kinew government’s first speech from the throne promises to cut health-care wait times, follows through on affordability pledges, and says Holocaust education will be part of the province’s curriculum.
-
Winnipeg police investigating two Tuesday morning homicides
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two unrelated homicides that took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
The Crown has stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
-
Families affected by Calgary E. coli outbreak disappointed by not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
-
'I would do it all over again': Calgary couple celebrates 60 years of marriage
Calgarians Marion and George Edle celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 28.
Edmonton
-
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
NDP accuses Smith government of running $700K 'gravy train' for friends and allies
Alberta's Opposition NDP attempted to skewer the government Tuesday over more than $700,000 worth of sole-source contracts paid to political allies of Danielle Smith.
-
Semi rear-ends transit bus in Strathcona County: police
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a semi and a Strathcona County Transit bus on Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
Video shows robbers smashing window to escape after Mississauga store owner locks them inside
A footwear and streetwear store in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood was robbed on Friday by several suspects in a brazen incident captured on surveillance video.
-
What to know in the retrial of Toronto mother Cindy Ali, once convicted of killing disabled daughter, as defence kicks off
It’s the second time in seven years that Cindy Ali, 52, has faced a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Cynara.
-
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Ottawa
-
Federal government proposing further public service spending cuts in coming years
The federal Liberal government is proposing further spending restraints on Ottawa's largest employer, but there is no concrete plan yet on how it will achieve this.
-
Chief William Commanda Bridge closed for winter
The popular, newly refurbished Chief William Commanda Bridge is now closed for winter.
-
uOttawa criticized for suspension of resident doctor for pro-Palestinian posts
The University of Ottawa's Faculty of Medicine is receiving criticism after a resident physician was suspended in relation to posts made in support of Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war.
Vancouver
-
Teen charged with murder in fatal stabbing in Surrey high school parking lot
An 18-year old has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing in a Surrey high school parking lot almost exactly one year ago.
-
Victim of Langley, B.C., shooting was father leaving for work, family says
The victim of an early morning shooting in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday was an innocent father who was on his way to work, according to his stunned family.
-
Locked out Rogers Communications workers in B.C. ratify five-year contract
Nearly 300 Rogers Communications workers have voted strongly in favour of a new contract, ending a company lockout that began two weeks ago.
Montreal
-
Quebec strikes: Parents scramble as schools shut until Thursday; health care also hit
Unions representing more than 400,000 public sector workers launched the first of three consecutive strike days on Tuesday, resulting in school closures and delayed surgeries -- while tens of thousands of other workers are set to walk out later this week.
-
'Just leave me alone': After getting noise complaint, Saint-Denis bar asks mayor to back off
A Montreal bar is making a lot of noise on social media after the city warned that it could face a hefty fine for being too loud.
-
Snow likely to pile up in Montreal Tuesday night
A massive storm system affecting U.S. travel will push into southern Quebec this evening, ahead of American Thanksgiving.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. unfairly clawed back COVID-19 benefit to thousands, ombudsperson's report says
mA report says thousands of people in British Columbia saw their $1,000 COVID-19 benefit unfairly clawed back by the provincial government.
-
Cougar sighting in Victoria prompts warning to public
Authorities in Victoria are warning the public to avoid a section of the city's Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood after an adult cougar was spotted in the area Tuesday.
-
Canada's Leopard 2 tanks arrive in Latvia to bolster growing NATO mission
The Canadian Armed Forces has completed its promised deployment of 15 Leopard 2 battle tanks to Latvia in an effort to create a combat-ready NATO brigade in Eastern Europe.
Atlantic
-
Slick mix of snow and rain moves into the Maritimes Wednesday
A weather system is getting a lot of attention in the United States because of the impacts to their very busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, but it will also have some impact in the Maritimes Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Clash over cowbell: Hockey coach in Nova Scotia accused of assaulting referee
A minor hockey coach in Nova Scotia is facing a charge after a referee was allegedly assaulted during a game on the weekend.
-
Tent fire shuts down Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge Tuesday morning
A fire in Halifax shut down the Macdonald Bridge for more than an hour Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
As winter sets in, $70M road construction season nears the end in Sudbury
A busy construction season is coming to a close in Sudbury. Greater Sudbury said it spent $70 million on roads and construction this season. Most projects have wrapped up, but work on the Kingsway will continue until mid-December.
-
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
Feds to change law that allowed Laurentian University to declare insolvency
Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe said Tuesday evening that the fall economic statement includes plans to change the legislation that allowed Laurentian University to declare insolvency.
London
-
'I think it sucks': Residents irate with town’s only gas station set to close
Wiarton’s only gas station is turning off the pumps next month, and residents aren’t happy about it. 'What do I think about it? I think it’s terrible. We are a town of seniors, and a lot of us don’t drive out of town,' said Wiarton senior, Shirley Hunter.
-
Fatal truck crash closes Highway 401 Tuesday morning
One person has been killed after a transport crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont. Tuesday morning.
-
'Canada’s top hairstylist': Aylmer, Ont. salon owner captures prestigious award
For the second time in three years, Nicole Pede of Aylmer, Ont. is Canada’s top hairstylist. 'I was not expecting it,' said Pede, who owns Instyle Salon and Spa in Aylmer. 'There's always the chance obviously when you are a finalist, but the work this year was out of this world.'