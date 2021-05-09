SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan's age eligibility for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine expands to 29 years of age and older on Monday beginning at 8 a.m.

For residents living in the Nothern Administration District, eligibility for first doses of the vaccine remains at 18 years of age and older. These new age eligibility changes apply to all immunization clinics including booked appointments, pharmacies, drive-thru, walk-in and mobile clinics, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The age eligibility only applies to first doses, the SHA said. Second doses will become available beginning May 17 and will follow an age-based priority sequencing, SHA said.

Details on pharmacy immunizations can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.

Details on drive-thru and walk-in clinics can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.

On Saturday the province surpassed the mark of administering 500,000 vaccinations.

According to the province Saskatoon added 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday. Regina added 93 new cases.