Drive-in movies at SaskTel Centre

Starting on Friday, SaskTel Centre will supply a three-day run of drive-in movies in its parking lot.

The screenings will include comedy hits like Dumb & Dumber and Masterminds and family favourites like The Lion King and Frozen 2. UFC 250 will be streamed live Saturday night.

Tuesday recap

The province reported no new cases of COVID-19 and 14 recoveries on Tuesday.

Two people were in hospital, the province said. Both were in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 646 reported cases, 33 were considered active. Of the 33 active cases, 23 were concentrated in the far north.

Premier Scott Moe said he is hopeful Phase Four of the province’s reopening plan could happen late June or early July.

The province also announced that on June 8 the COVID-19-related travel restrictions in Saskatchewan's far north are expected to be lifted.

The move, announced by the province in a news release, comes as the number of active cases in the region continues to decline.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority's COVID-19 outbreak declaration in Beauval was ended on Tuesday. The declaration had been in place since May 1.

The owner of a Saskatoon spin studio says she won’t be able to reopen under the province’s Phase Three guidelines.

Ten-person class size limits make opening her two locations unfeasible, Ryde YXE co-owner Shaina Lynden said.

On Tuesday it was announced Country Thunder Craven will not go ahead in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the event has been postponed to 2021.