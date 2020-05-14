SASAKTOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assessment tool is a helpful resource.

Here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home.

'The virus doesn't care'

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says no exceptions will be given to the public health orders for ceremonies planned in First Nations.

The premier said at a news conference Wednesday that the provincial orders limiting gathering to no more than 10 people extends to those communities.

“Because the virus doesn’t care. The public health orders that are in place, they need to be followed for the health and safety of everyone.”

Some members of Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Natio claim a sacred Sun Dance ceremony was interrupted by RCMP on Sunday.

Help for farmers

The Government of Saskatchewan has announced $10 million in additional support for Saskatchewan livestock producers as they continue to navigate a market disrupted by COVID-19

Our livestock sector is facing tremendous challenges, with producers facing higher costs to feed animals that cannot move along the supply chain as they normally would,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said in a news release.

This announcement includes $5 million for the provinces share of the federal AgriRecovery program and another $5 million to help offset the higher cost of the Western Livestock Price Insurance Program.

Snowbirds over Saskatoon

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have announced they will be flying over the city Thursday morning.

The Snowbirds, flying in the traditional nine-plan formation, are scheduled to land in Saskatoon a 10:30 a.m. and will again take off at 1:30 p.m. to head towards northern Alberta.

The iconic Canadian pilot group is on a cross-Canada mission called Operation INSPIRATION.

The goal of the mission is to pay tribute to Canadians on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

Thursday's flight plan will also see the Snowbirds fly past North Batttleford and Lloydminster.

Warning of fake loans

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) warns consumers about unlicensed lenders or brokers who are taking advantage of people’s financial positions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals are offering fake loans online and using aggressive collection practices, according to a FCAA news release.

Wednesday recap

Saskatchewan confirmed four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 577.

All of the new cases were found in the La Loche area.

The Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport has seen a decline of 98 per cent in air travel since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March.

“Devastating is a good description of that impact, we have plummeting revenue and increased operating costs because of the cleaning needed to be done because of the pandemic,” said Stephen Maybury, president and CEO of Saskatoon Airport Authority.

The owner of a Buddha’s Bait Shop in White Fox is rallying people with property in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District to voice their concerns with a public health order to close the district to non-essential travel.

Members of a Saskatchewan First Nation are unhappy with the response by RCMP and First Nations to a sacred Indigenous ceremony over the weekend.