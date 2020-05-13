SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport has seen a decline of 98 per cent in air travel since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March.

“Devastating is a good description of that impact, we have plummeting revenue and increased operating costs because of the cleaning needed to be done because of the pandemic,” said Stephen Maybury, president and CEO of Saskatoon Airport Authority.

According to Maybury, the number of flights leaving the international airport has dropped to less than five flights a day from its original schedule of 30-40 flights a day before the pandemic started.

“Our biggest business drivers are passengers and seats, so the change is unprecedented and dramatic in reduction, seats are down by 80 per cent,” said Maybury.

Normally the airport would see close to 3,000 travellers a day, now that number has dropped to less than 40.

Airlines like WestJet, Sunwing, Air Canada, and Delta are now limiting or suspending flights, with no rescheduling plans in the near future.

“It's just pure uncertainly at this point on when things will get back to normal, and we really hope the flights will return to the market but we just don't know,” said Maybury.

The airport has halted spending on capital programs by at least $12 million, resulting in a new capital spending budget of $3 million.

In an effort to lower costs at the airport, certain areas have been closed off for passengers, limiting the need for cleaning while escalators have been turned off.

Maulik Salehkar, returning to Toronto from his three-day business trip, still considers himself a frequent traveler.

“There is always a bit of nervousness traveling at a time like this. There are not many travelers at the airport and that's what kind of gives me the nervousness because I think am I the only one doing this, said Salehkar.”

As passengers like Salehkar make their way through the airport grounds, those at the forefront of safety during the pandemic are the cleaning staff.

Lorelei Vidmar has been working as a cleaner at the Saskatoon airport since 2018. she says cleaning has been ramped up with staff using higher grade disinfectant products and cleaning rotations happening more often.

“As soon as people leave to board their flight I clean the area to disinfect the tables and chairs. I haven't been laid off yet so that is nice, however it is scary going to work every day risking my health,” said Vidmar.

While flights are continuing continue to arrive and depart from Saskatoon’s John G Diefenbaker Airport, the airport authority says it will be monitoring the pandemic daily while reminding passengers to continue practicing safe social distancing measures.