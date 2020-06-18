SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

More than 100,000 cases

Canada has officially recorded more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 as provinces ramp up testing to understand the full burden of infection in the country.

Health officials in Ontario announced 173 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in Canada to 100,026.

But the new figure isn’t particularly meaningful, says Dr. Sandy Buchman, a palliative care physician in Toronto and the president of the Canadian Medical Association.

Testing a tracing app

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that the federal government will begin testing a “completely voluntary” mobile contact tracing app that can be used nationwide. The app will compile confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and notify Canadians when they’ve been in proximity to someone who has the virus.

Trudeau called the coming monitoring and exposure notification application a “crucial” public health step as more Canadians begin resuming some semblance of normal life, including returning to work.

“I want to stress that this will be completely voluntary. It will be up to individual Canadians to decide whether to download the app or not. But the app will be most effective when as many people as possible have it,” Trudeau said.

Wednesday recap

In its daily update, the province reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday . Seven of the new cases were found in the far north and two in the Saskatoon area.

As of Wednesday's update, there were 47 active cases in Saskatchewan. Of the 47 active cases, 29 are concentrated in the far north and 13 in Saskatoon.

The City of Saskatoon said it is beginning the process of contacting staff for availability to get city amenities like splash pads, pools and leisure centres up and safely running.

Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) announced it’s 2020 show will be postponed to 2021.

In April, CWA officials said they intended to host the event as planned.

The events fiftieth show was set to take place Nov. 30 to Dec. 5 2020, and will now take place Nov. 22 to 27 2021.

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer has been at the centre of local efforts to manage COVID-19. As a physician with more than two decades of experience, Dr. Saqib Shahab said leading the province in a fight against a pandemic has been “humbling."

“My role was to provide the best public health advice,” Shahab said in a sit down interview with CTV News.

“But obviously the government had a role to support the response both in terms of health system being able to cope with an influx of cases, but also to be ready for a large surge, but more importantly, what actions can the government support for Saskatchewan residents to take slow the transmission."