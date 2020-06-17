Advertisement
City prepares for reopening of Saskatoon spray pads, pools and leisure centres
SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is beginning the process of contacting staff for availability to get city amenities up and safely running.
“The City is pleased the provincial government has now announced an opening date for the first part of Phase Four of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan. Many of us are eager to get out to the ball diamond, the pool and spray park as soon as possible, but that will take a little extra time,” community services general manager Lynne Lacroix said in a news release.
Many of the staff required at these facilities were laid-off in early March, and the typical summer seasonal hiring did not take place for the Summer Play Program, the city said.
Phase Four will occur in two stages: stage one begins on June 22 and includes outdoor-type leisure and recreation facilities; the date for the second stage is yet to be announced and will include indoor-type leisure facilities.
As directed by City Council at its special meeting held on June 11, the following leisure, recreation and sport facilities will reopen in the coming weeks in full compliance with the guidelines and restrictions as required by the Chief Medical Health Officer and regulated under the Government of Saskatchewan’s Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.
Spray Pads
- Targeting opening for June 26
Sports Fields
- Play can resume on the City’s 150 free-of-charge sports fields on June 22. Parks Division is busy undertaking the necessary preparations so that City rentals can resume on July 1. Full contact sports will not be permitted at this time under the provincial guidelines
Outdoor Pools
- Riversdale & George Ward Pools – targeting opening for the first week of July, dates and hours will be announced on saskatoon.ca/outdoorpools
- Lathey & Mayfair Pools - TBD
Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo
- Targeting opening for the first week of July, dates and hours will be announced on saskatoon.ca/zoo
Play Program & Paddling Pools
- Targeting opening for mid-July at the latest
Leisure Centres
- Lakewood Civic Centre – pending announcement of Phase 4.2
- Shaw Centre – pending announcement of Phase 4.2
- Remaining Leisure Centres - TBD