Broncos tribute moves online

At noon Monday, The City of Humboldt is expected to launch a website to serve as a "virtual tribute" on the second anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The city had originally been planning a special exhibit of some of the memorabilia received from around the world in the wake of the tragedy but had to put the plan on hold due to the public health restrictions put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"In the midst of all the turmoil in the present world we want to make sure the lives lost and those that were changed forever two years ago are not forgotten, Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench said on the city's website.

Paramedics providing masks

Effective immediately, Medavie Health Services West paramedics are asking all patients to wear a surgical mask.

"We continue to monitor best practices and work in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to ensure the safety of our frontline paramedics," Medavie said in a news release.

Weekend recap

On Sunday, the province announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of cases to 249. Four people are in hospital and 12 more people have recovered.

Also on Sunday, Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili — who is also a physician — said he thinks people in Saskatchewan should wear non-medical, cloth masks.

Last week the U.S. Centre for Disease Control recommended that all Americans start wearing homemade cloth face masks outside due to COVID-19,

On his YouTube channel, Meili posted a tutorial video that walks viewers through to make their own masks.

Daycare providers in Saskatchewan say they’re facing numerous challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and are calling on the provincial government to provide financial assistance.

While just shy of technically being the weekend, on Friday night Saskatoon’s first responders came together to show support and appreciation for frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service, RCMP, fire department, University of Saskatchewan, Medavie Health Services, and Astro Towing joined together in a parade, flashing their lights and sounding their sirens while driving by St. Paul’s Hospital, City Hospital and Royal University Hospital around 7:30 p.m. Friday.