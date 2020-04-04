SASKATOON -- Saskatoon’s first responders came together Friday night to show support and appreciation for frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service, RCMP, fire department, University of Saskatchewan, Medavie Health Services, and Astro Towing joined together in a parade, flashing their lights and sounding their sirens while driving by St. Paul’s Hospital, City Hospital and Royal University Hospital around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

They encouraged people to wave and honk their horns to show their appreciation.

Similar displays have taken place across the country, including in Regina earlier this week. It’s all part of an effort called “Lights of Hope” that aims to bring first responders together to bring hope to the communities they serve.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to salute and show appreciation to our #HealthCareHeroes. It was an amazing display of solidarity in these uncertain times,” the Saskatoon Police Service said in a tweet.

Didn't expect to get so emotional watching @SaskatoonPolice & @SaskatoonFire salute the healthcare workers tonight at the hospital. What a beautiful show of solidarity. Thank-you for all that you do! We're all together in this fight against #CODVID19 — Olivia Friesen (@olifriesen) April 4, 2020