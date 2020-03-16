The province announced Monday morning that pre K-12 classes will be winding down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes at Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic School Boards, along with the province's other school divisions, will be suspended indefinitely on March 20.

Parents who wish to keep their kids home immediately may do so without a penalty to their grades, the province said in a news release.

However, the province says students remaining in school through Thursday face a low-risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Students will receive a final grade based on their current marks and any student who is eligible will graduate Grade 12 this year.

All students will prgress to their next grade level, the province said.

School divisions will work with the province's post-secondary institutions to modify entry requirements for the next academic year.

This is a developing story. More details to come.