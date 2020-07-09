Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
COVID-19 positive person visited multiple Lloydminster businesses, health authority says
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 10:38AM CST
An image enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning people of a COVID-19 transmission in the Lloydminster area.
- Spike in COVID-19 cases in Prince Albert means restrictions will stay in place at hospital, care homes
A person who tested positive for the disease visited Wal-Mart, Superstore, the Goodknight Inn and the Superlodge Motel between June 27 and July 5, the SHA says.
People who visited those locations are advised to immediately self-isolate to prevent any future spread of COVID-19.
Symptoms include but are not excluded to fever, cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing.