SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning people of a COVID-19 transmission in the Lloydminster area.

A person who tested positive for the disease visited Wal-Mart, Superstore, the Goodknight Inn and the Superlodge Motel between June 27 and July 5, the SHA says.

People who visited those locations are advised to immediately self-isolate to prevent any future spread of COVID-19.

Symptoms include but are not excluded to fever, cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing.