SASKATOON -- Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) public health officials have declared a COVID-19 in Pelican Narrows on Monday following an increasing number of confirmed cases with evidence of community transmission.

Contact tracing investigation is underway, according to a NITHA news release.

Pelican Narrows Health team is working with NITHA and Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Health Services to contain the outbreak, according to the release.

“At this time, prevention remains the best way to protect yourself. These include wearing face masks, maintaining two meters physical distancing, washing your hands, staying home if sick, and following the public health guidelines.”

Saskatchewan reported 175 new cases on Tuesday.