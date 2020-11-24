Advertisement
COVID-19: House parties in northern Sask. First Nation now grounds for eviction
An image enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
SASKATOON -- Anyone who hosts a house party on Canoe Lake Cree First Nation will be served with an eviction warning and have their utilities shut off, according to a Nov. 22 statement from the housing director.
An eviction notice will be served on a second offence at the First Nation, which as banned house parties due to a spike in COVID-19 cases there and in surrounding communities.
Drugs and alcohol are also banned.
Any non-band member found in the community, partying or not, and who doesn't live in Canoe Lake, will be escorted out.
As of Monday, Canoe Lake had 14 active COVID-19 cases with two people in hospital, according to its pandemic committee.
Canoe Lake is about 338 kilometers north of Prince Albert.